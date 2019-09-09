Gillette and TerraCycle Partner to Make All Razors Nationally Recyclable

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, announce for the first-time in Canada, that all brands of disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and razor plastic packaging are recyclable on a national scale.

Through the innovative partnership consumers are invited to recycle their razors in two ways:

Gillette Razor Recycling Program - Participants wishing to recycle their razors from home are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/gillette-razor-recycling-program-ca-en. When ready to ship their waste, they can simply download a free TerraCycle shipping label, package the razors in a secure, puncture proof package and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

Gillette Razor Local Recycling Solutions – Businesses, gyms, colleges, cities and community organizations are invited to become public drop-off points for the Gillette Razor Recycling Program. Participants interested in becoming a drop-off point are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/gillette-razor-retailer-recycling-program-ca-en. After acceptance to the program, they will be sent an exclusive razor recycling bin developed by TerraCycle and Gillette. Once full, they can simply seal and return the bin to TerraCycle via UPS and a new one will be sent back to them. The address listed in the account will be posted on the publicly available map of local recycling solutions on the Gillette Razor Recycling Program page.

“ Through this innovative, first of its kind program, disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and their associated packaging are now nationally recyclable through the Gillette Recycling Program,” said TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky. “ We are proud to partner with this forward-thinking company to offer consumers a way to divert razor waste from landfills.”

“ We are very excited about our partnership with TerraCycle to offer recycling for Gillette, Venus or any razor brand across Canada. This is an important first step towards sustainable solutions for shaving products and the start of an exciting journey with Gillette and TerraCycle.” said Gillette Canada Leader, Jennifer Seiler.

For every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gillette Razor Recycling Program or the Gillette Razor Local Recycling Solution, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice. The collected packaging will be recycled into a variety of new consumer products such as park benches, bike racks, pet food bowls and recycling bins.

To learn more about the program, please visit www.terracycle.ca.

ABOUT GILLETTE

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.ca. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.ca.