CNL Software Announce Technology Partnership with Cepton LiDAR at the GSX

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNL Software, a world leader in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Cepton Technologies, a developer of industry-leading 3D sensing solutions, at the GSX in Chicago. The partnership will drive the automation of threat detection, tracking and escalation in real time using the latest PSIM, LiDAR and video assessment technologies.

Cepton Technologies’ Helius™ system is a smart lidar network utilizing edge computing to provide real-time detection, tracking and classification. It can seamlessly track an object from sensor to sensor, providing 3D data on location, dimensions, and velocity, while maintaining the same identification of the object.

By connecting multiple laser-powered sensors, it offers comprehensive coverage of a given area as well as high resolution imaging of objects. Sensors can be clustered as needed but act as one to maximize the simplicity of use and integration. With the in-built software in the hardware unit, Helius is browser-based and can launch on computers and mobile devices for instant monitoring and configuration, without installations of additional software. Furthermore, being edge-based, Helius processes data locally and outputs low-bandwidth data to the central server.

“CNL Software is committed to working with new and innovative technologies that will give our customers improved security and greater efficiency. Cepton’s lidar sensor technology brings the technological leaps that have taken place in autonomous vehicles to the security industry, especially in the government and critical infrastructure markets where we are experiencing growing demand for the integration of multiple different security system and sensor technologies,” comments Keith Bloodworth, CEO, CNL Software. “When integrated with IPSecurityCenterTM, Helius further enhances the industry’s most comprehensive PSIM system solution, providing users with access to more of the tools they need to quickly see, understand, assess and properly resolve perimeter security and surveillance incidents, consistently.”

Neil Huntingdon, Cepton’s VP of Business Development, added: “Our technology’s ability to detect and track events in traditionally difficult environments combined with IPSecurityCenter’s ability to correlate this data with data from other security systems and sensors and provide decision support is a powerful proposition. We’re really excited to be partnering with CNL Software to bring this game changing solution to the government, critical infrastructure, safe city and transportation markets, in particular. It will unlock that ‘missing layer’ by filling the medium-range sensor gap and improve it with the capability to classify objects as well as behaviors.”

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping state-of-the-art lidar products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, industrial, IoT and mapping markets.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with deep experience in lidar and advanced imaging, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions for the automotive industry and beyond.

Cepton’s patented lidar technology delivers outstanding detection range and resolution, reliability and affordability, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for autonomous and smart machines. For more information, visit: http://www.cepton.com/.

Cepton will also have a separate booth at stand 1894, next to the bistro.

About CNL Software

More than a decade ago, we set out to create a PSIM platform to transform the way organizations manage their physical security. Today, IPSecurityCenter is trusted by the best-informed security operations in national security, critical infrastructure and large enterprises around the world. For more information, visit www.cnlsoftware.com.

