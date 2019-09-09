ImageFIRST Launches New Comfort Care® Maternity Gown for New and Expecting Mothers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageFIRST, the largest national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market, announced today the launch of the Comfort Care® Maternity Gown. A portion of the proceeds from each gown rental will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) to aid in their efforts to find a faster cure for pediatric cancer.

ImageFIRST is the first national linen rental provider to offer a gown specially designed with input from Mother & Baby departments across the nation to better meet the needs of expecting mothers. The Comfort Care® Maternity Gown features a lightweight, premium polyester/nylon blend fabric and front snaps to allow for skin-to-skin access and optional breastfeeding. Developed with modesty in mind, the gown also includes shoulder snaps and a full cut for extra coverage and to accommodate a variety of body types. The Maternity Gown was designed for commercial laundering and comes with a fully managed rental and laundry program.

“In designing the Comfort Care Maternity Gown, we spoke with countless clinicians who spend their days working with women in Mother & Baby units to obtain real, honest feedback on what they are looking for in a maternity gown,” said Jim Cashman, President of ImageFIRST. “We took this input into account and the result is a modern take on the traditional garment, which better meets the needs of today’s mothers and the healthcare facilities who serve them. We are proud to offer this more comfortable solution that will significantly improve patient experience, while also making an impact on the fight against childhood cancer through our partnership with NPCF.”

Funds raised by ImageFIRST through this program will benefit the Sunshine Project, a collaborative research initiative out of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country’s top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers.

“We are grateful for the support of ImageFIRST and their customers as we work toward our mission of finding a faster cure for childhood cancer,” said David Frazer, CEO of National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we can think of no better time to introduce this partnership that will make a significant impact on the work we do throughout the year.”

The Comfort Care® Maternity Gown is available through ImageFIRST as part of complete healthcare linen rental and laundry programs nationwide. ImageFIRST solutions are designed to free up facility staff from linen inventory management and feature quality product to enhance patient comfort.

About ImageFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is the largest and fastest growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST’s 41 locations nationwide serve over 14,000 outpatient medical facilities every week providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns are proven to increase patients’ favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%. For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation’s collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country’s top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org.