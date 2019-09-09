Libre Wireless Technologies Powers Canton’s Lineup of Compelling “Smart Wireless” Music Streaming Multiroom Speakers, Amps and Sound Bars

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, today announced a broad relationship with Canton across an extensive range of industry leading consumer audio products. The current range of products leverage Libre’s advanced LibreSync WiFi connectivity modules and software SDK featuring Spotify Connect and Google’s Chromecast Built-In. These new Smart Wireless products deliver consumers with the most compelling music streaming and multiroom audio capabilities available.

Canton, a long established German brand well known for industry leading audio products and loudspeakers world wide, selected Libre’s LibreSync platform for it’s unique scalability across ecosystems, price and performance. Canton’s WiFi connected products take full advantage featuring a broad product lineup including the Smart Soundbar 10, Smart Soundbar 9, Smart Soundbox 3, Smart Connect 5.1, Smart Amp 5.1, and the BRA3 and VRA3 products. The products support dual band 11ac WiFi with a simple setup App, along with support for Bluetooth and auxiliary sources for complete listening flexibility.

“We are very proud to have been selected by such a prestigious and established brand such as Canton,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “The breadth of the product line shows Canton’s commitment to leading the industry with the latest streaming technologies, and we appreciate them taking full advantage of Libre’s extensive product offering and features.”

Canton’s Smart Wireless and connected products powered by Libre can be seen at the IFA show in Berlin and are launched and available this Q3 2019 in multiple markets including the UK, Germany and Europe.

About Canton

Canton produces and distributes loudspeakers and high-quality music systems. The company began in a former school with six products and 35 employees - today, more than 46 years later, Canton is Germany's largest manufacturer in the industry with a portfolio of more than 400 products and more than 200 employees, is second in Europe and exports to 58 countries worldwide.

The company's philosophy of "giving many people the opportunity to listen to music in good quality" shapes the innovative spirit of the specialists. Sound perfection and technology at the pulse of time are goals that Canton continuously pursues and implements. The diversity of our products is a convincing proof of this: In addition to floorstanding and shelf speakers, wireless speakers, home cinema and Soundbars as well as special loudspeakers for optimum indoor and outdoor sound reinforcement are offered.

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions in single devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODMs, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.