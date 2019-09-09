OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Israel’s Largest Tech Investment Event Returns February 13, 2020 in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s leading venture investor, has announced that it will host its sixth annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 13, 2020, in Jerusalem, Israel. The Summit returns as the largest business event in Israel’s history and the fastest-growing tech conference in the world.

Each year at this time, the startup world converges in Jerusalem, including entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate innovation executives, top investors and others, who come to Israel to meet, learn, and do business. Over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend the previous Summit and 140 delegations attended from 40 countries. OurCrowd expects to exceed these numbers in 2020.

OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved said, “As Israel’s most active venture investor with over $1 billion in committed funding and corporate partners around the world, OurCrowd is uniquely positioned to bring the global startup ecosystem together. I’m proud that the Summit provides a gathering place to set the themes and tech trends for the coming year and to get business done.”

At last year’s Summit, OurCrowd facilitated 700 connections between multinational corporations and startup companies, heightening the value to the global ecosystem players who look forward to the event each year. In 2020, there will be even more attendee lounges, dedicated meeting spaces, and facilitated networking.

Valerio Nannini, Head of Strategies & Performance, Nestle, said, “There’s no better place than the OurCrowd Summit to start thinking about the big themes.”

The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Plenary sessions feature top keynotes and often emotional moments, while breakout sessions break the mold with such programming as “Top 10 Tech Trends,” “Eat the Sharks: The Entrepreneurs Grill the VCs,” and “Demo Theater: No Pitches, Just Wow.” Speakers are not paid for their stage appearance – passion and expertise are the only criteria.

Some previous speakers include:

Prof. Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Laureate and bestselling author

Nuseir (Nas) Yassin, top Facebook blogger and entrepreneur

Dr. Kira Radinsky, Director of Data Science and Chief Scientist for eBay

Ron Fisher, President of Softbank Holdings and Vice Chairman of Sprint

The Summit also provides an extraordinary preview of future startup success. Thirteen startups that appeared onstage at the past four Summits experienced a notable acquisition or IPO within a year. Of the companies featured on the mainstage alone, six achieved major exits within three months.

Summit Week will be as packed as ever, with corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and touring opportunities, providing a unique insider’s look at the innovation ecosystem. Summit Day will be Thursday, February 13. Invite-only events will take place on February 11 and 12, including the OurCrowd Leaders Forum, an all-business event for the elite of the ecosystem, and the OurCrowd Advisory Forums, which harness the extensive knowledge and experience held by OurCrowd’s top-tier investors and corporate partners.

Visitors will also enjoy a deep dive into the history, culture and vibe of Israel, including the nightlife of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Cultural and entertainment opportunities will be available as well, with nightly activities involving great food, drink and networking with the global crowd.

For more information and to register, go to summit.ourcrowd.com.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has $1.28B in commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and funds. OurCrowd already has 35 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond Meat’s IPO (NASDAQ:BYND); JUMP Bikes sold to Uber, Briefcam sold to Canon, Argus sold to Continental, Crosswise sold to Oracle, and Replay sold to Intel. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

About the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Where the startup world gathers

The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business conference in Israel. The 2020 Summit will take place February 13. In 2019, over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend what has become the fastest-growing tech conference in the world. The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world to get business done. The Summit anchors a week of events that include corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and cultural excursions, as well as nightly opportunities for great food, drink and networking with the global crowd. As Forbes reported, Summit Week in Israel was “the place to be.” Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

