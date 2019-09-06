 Argentine Football Association Selects Stats Perform for Comprehensive Video and Data Deal

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced a five year deal with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the rights to global betting video and data across competitions including Superliga Argentina, Copa Superliga Argentina, Argentina Cup and Recopa Argentina.

Under the agreement, Stats Perform will collect and distribute official fast data, deep data and Watch&Bet video streams for over 600 matches per season to licensed global sportsbook operators. The new deal demonstrates the AFA’s commitment to growing its global appeal and providing a best-in-class betting experience.

Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer for Stats Perform commented “Argentine football means fierce rivalries, passionate fans and top quality teams and players. For many football fans, watching a club game in Argentina is a bucket-list ambition. We’re delighted to be able to bring this level of sports entertainment to our global betting partners and their customers.”

The AFA live streams join over 100 other competitions in Stats Perform’s Watch&Bet portfolio, which offers premium round-the-clock football, tennis, basketball, cricket, rugby, ice hockey and more. Watch&Bet video and Stats Perform’s accompanying fast and deep data is distributed to regulated global sportsbook operators for use in online, mobile and land-based sportsbooks and maintains the highest integrity standards.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.