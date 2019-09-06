Dunlop Protective Footwear USA and Upstart Group USA Announce Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dunlop Protective Footwear USA and Upstart Group USA today announced a collaboration on an overall strategy to distribute Dunlop’s renowned protective footwear on the Amazon marketplace. The deal will help Dunlop extend e-commerce distribution channels and grow brand awareness with consumers. Upstart’s expertise navigating the Amazon marketplace is crucial to introducing Dunlop to a wider audience, expanding beyond their traditional markets which include agriculture & fisheries, food processing, oil, gas & mining industries, and other commercial facilities.

Dunlop is known for their commitment to manufacturing products in the USA in their Maryland facility and aims to further develop consumer awareness of their versatile product line. Their signature Purofort technology ensures maximum protection in a lightweight package, making their boots the perfect fit for anyone who needs protective footwear in rugged environments like hunting, fishing, or other outdoor activities. Upstart is the perfect partner to help build brand consumer awareness of Dunlop’s offerings, as well as establish an overall Amazon e-commerce strategy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Upstart to launch Dunlop Protective Footwear USA on Amazon. Dunlop is the innovation leader in protective footwear and we are excited to bring our proprietary Purofort boots, and our Made in USA PVC workboots to the Amazon consumer,” said Dunlop’s Director of Marketing Colin Clark. “Upstart knows how to win in the B2B space and will help extend our brand into the B2C marketplace.”

“Dunlop has a rich tradition and a loyal fanbase – we’re excited to translate those valuable qualities to a platform we’re intimately familiar with, the Amazon marketplace,” added Upstart Group USA’s President Rohan Thambrahalli. “With our expertise and their quality products, this partnership will grow the Dunlop brand.”

About Dunlop Protective Footwear USA:

Dunlop® Protective Footwear USA is the leading global manufacturer of protective footwear, with a footprint in more than 50 countries worldwide.

For additional information on Dunlop Protective Footwear USA please visit https://www.dunlopboots.com/en-us.

About Upstart Group USA:

The Upstart Group is an e-commerce sales consulting group based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Seattle, Wash., Dubai, UAE, and Shanghai, China.

To learn more about The Upstart Group USA please visit https://upstartusa.com/.