Calling Small Businesses: Thryv, Inc. Announces Thryv Foundation – A nonprofit investing in the American dream

The Thryv Foundation empowers, develops and invests in small business America with cutting-edge education and training for entrepreneurs.

The Thryv Foundation empowers, develops and invests in small business America with cutting-edge education and training for entrepreneurs.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv, Inc. — a leading small business software provider — announced the creation of the nonprofit Thryv Foundation.

“The Thryv Foundation empowers, develops and invests in small businesses so they can be more successful, make better decisions and inspire a community,” said Thryv Foundation Director Matthew Gourgeot. “ Small business is the backbone of this country.

“ And there is nothing small about small business.”

The Thryv Foundation invests in small businesses through education and efforts like its Small Business Ambassador Program, which offers live webinar and seminar training around the country.

In addition, the foundation develops entrepreneurs by speaking and working with Small Business Development Centers, vocational schools and local communities.

To celebrate its launch, the Thryv Foundation invites you to learn from leading small business experts at one of its upcoming webinars.

Thryv is the leading management software built for small business. Tens of thousands of small business owners trust Thryv with essential business functions like customer relationship management, text and email marketing, and payment processing so they can get back to doing what they love — running their businesses.

“ Small businesses are vital to our local communities and our nation’s economy,” Matthew continued. “ The Thryv Foundation is devoted to furthering entrepreneurship and small business in America.”

Attend an upcoming webinar to learn more about how to grow your small business with inside tips on important topics like reputation management and winning with social media.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.