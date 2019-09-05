Schoology Adds New Partners to Certified Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schoology, the leading K-12 learning management and assessment platform, announced new additions to its Certified Partner Program. Schoology launched its Certified Partner Program earlier this year as a vehicle for edtech companies to promote their value to Schoology users and to provide joint customers with a more integrated experience.

“Interoperability has been a key element of Schoology’s growth. The open nature of our platform makes it easier for K-12 schools and districts to adopt Schoology,” said Jeremy Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Schoology. “Our Certified Partner Program ensures educators in Schoology districts have access to the best education technology products and services all in one place and welcome these cutting-edge companies with the same goal of advancing what's possible in education.”

Schoology Certified Partners receive dedicated marketing and business development support as well as technical assistance to ensure their products integrate with Schoology and provide a seamless user experience. Schoology customers benefit from the availability of hundreds of outstanding edtech tools that operate seamlessly together.

New additions to the Schoology Certified Partner Program include:

“Joining Schoology's Partner Program was a no-brainer,” said Hengjie Wang, co-founder & CEO of Kami. “Listening to our users has always been at the forefront of our innovation, and for years they've wanted to see an integration between Kami and Schoology.”

“Respondus products have integrated with Schoology for a number of years,” said Jodi Feeney, COO of Respondus. “The Certified Partner Program added structure and benefits to our relationship. We have found Schoology’s staff to be both responsive and resourceful.”

To learn more about the Certified Partner Program and to see the full list of certified partners visit: www.schoology.com/partners.

About Schoology

Schoology seamlessly connects learning management with assessments so that school districts can improve student performance, foster collaboration throughout their community and personalize learning for every student. Every day millions of students, parents, faculty and administrators from nearly 2,000 K-12 school districts leverage Schoology to advance what is possible in education. For more information, visit www.schoology.com.