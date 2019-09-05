BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that privately-held BID Group Technologies, Ltd., a global leader in the forest products industry, will leverage PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Internet of Things platform to develop BID Group’s next generation predictive analytics product. The digitally connected offering, “OPER8”, is being designed to enable lumber mills to maximize productivity, increase throughput, and improve overall reliability of the manufacturing process via real-time data analytics and a rich array of production reporting.

The BID Group, which has a long history of using state-of-the-art technologies to deliver industry-leading products and services, recognizes that the ability to converge the physical and digital worlds in a complex manufacturing process with ThingWorx is the next step in improving its customers’ competitiveness.

“Having a proven and market-leading IoT centric platform that can scale with the complex and high data input requirements of the lumber processing industry is central in transforming from a preventative, to a predictive approach to service and maintenance, and to driving unprecedented reliability on the equipment and systems,” said Chris Wells, senior vice president of service and sales, BID Group. “Adding PTC’s ThingWorx platform to BID Group’s portfolio strengthens our ability to be more proactive and predictive in nature. This will enable us to provide our customers with real-time insights to increase their up-time.”

Purpose-built for industrial environments, ThingWorx is a complete, end-to-end solution platform that delivers the functionality, flexibility, and agility needed to develop, deploy, and extend IoT applications and augmented reality experiences. The award-winning platform contains a broad set of features, including multiple connectivity options, solution development tools, and analytics. With ThingWorx, industrial businesses can leverage pre-built solutions or create scalable and secure solutions of their own that can provide high levels of return on investment.

“We are excited about continuing our relationship with BID Group and collaborating on the next generation of IoT offerings to the forest industry,” said Iain Michel, general manager, ThingWorx, PTC. “With ThingWorx, customers like BID Group can improve efficiency, which can have a true and measurable impact to the bottom line of the customer. We look forward to working with BID Group to drive digital transformation in the lumber business.”

About BID Group

The privately-owned BID Group Holdings Ltd. has over 35 years of experience in providing industry leading solutions for its highly valued customers in the wood processing industry. One of the largest integrated suppliers to the wood processing industry and the North American leader in the field, BID Group is your one-stop source for comprehensive and innovative solutions that exceed our customer expectations. The ability to provide a complete turnkey package that includes engineering, project management, installation, startup, AI, and after sales service furthers the BID Group companies' strategic value to its customers. The companies have offices in 15 locations across continental North America. Learn more about BID Group at http://www.bidgroup.ca.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

