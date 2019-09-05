Lauren Bosworth Expands Her Feminine Wellness Line Love Wellness Through Partnership with PDC Beauty & Wellness, Co.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, feminine health line Love Wellness announced it has raised capital in Series A funding through a new strategic partnership with PDC Beauty & Wellness, Co., a leading beauty, personal care and wellness company. This funding round allows for continued acceleration for Love Wellness who recently launched in Ulta Beauty and has seen 1200% growth year to date with 8 figures in revenue projected for 2019.

Created by Lauren Bosworth in 2016, Love Wellness targets feminine health issues in a clean and natural way by providing women with total body health and meaningful wellness solutions. Through honest, natural, and doctor-recommended products – ranging from OTC suppositories, intimate cleansers, and a line of vitamin supplements for PMS and Total Body Care – Love Wellness is driven by a community empowered to create a more open and honest self-care culture for women.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome PDC as a strategic partner for Love Wellness as we continue to define and change the personal care category for women’s health,” said Bosworth, founder and CEO of Love Wellness. “This partnership will allow us to implement our retail growth strategy with speed and efficiency so we can effect positive change for women by making our natural products accessible and more affordable.”

PDC Beauty & Wellness, Co. has been majority owned by funds advised by CVC Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners since June 2017. PDC Beauty & Wellness, Co. is one of the fastest growing beauty companies in the world with a portfolio of category-leading brands across wellness, cosmetics, haircare, fragrance and bath. Their capabilities and experience in the beauty and wellness space will allow Love Wellness to continue expanding their online and retail footprint.

“PDC BEAUTY is thrilled to partner with Lauren Bosworth and the Love Wellness team to help build the most exciting woman-first brand in the market,” said James V. Stammer, CEO of PDC Beauty and Wellness, Co. “Lauren Bosworth has her finger on the pulse of women’s health and wellness, but it’s the products she’s created for women that are the stars of Love Wellness. This is the next big idea in women’s health and wellness.”

To learn more about Love Wellness and explore the company’s suite of products, visit LoveWellness.co

Follow Love Wellness on Instagram: @lovewellness

About Love Wellness

Love Wellness is women’s wellness reinvented. With a mission to modernize an archaic category, Love Wellness provides a female-first voice alongside natural,

OB/GYN-recommended personal care products. Our product offering is holistic, with an offering ranging from OTC suppositories for common infections, safe intimate cleansing products, to our line of vitamin supplements for PMS and Total Body Care. Driven by a community empowered to create a more open and honest self-care culture for women, Love Wellness creates the new standard for women’s wellness.

About PDC BEAUTY & WELLNESS, CO.

Founded in 1981, PDC has emerged as a global leader in beauty and wellness, with a portfolio of category-leading brands including Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®.

PDC’s portfolio of products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK, and in over 60 markets around the world. For more information please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.