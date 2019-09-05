Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Signs United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne”), a leading alternative investment manager, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decisions. PRI signatories represent more than 2,250 institutions globally and collectively report more than $80 trillion in assets under management.

“We are pleased to become signatories of the UN-supported PRI and understand the importance of responsible investment,” said Mike Levitt, CEO of Kayne Anderson. “We believe working together to put the principles for responsible investment into practice will enhance the long-term sustainability of our investments and enhance our ability to continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”

“We are delighted that Kayne Anderson has joined the Principles for Responsible Investment,” said Fiona Reynolds, PRI CEO. “It takes a forward-thinking organization to recognize the importance of ESG issues in developing long-term investment strategies and I applaud the commitment of organizations that do so.”

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on energy, including renewables, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages $31 billion in assets (as of 7/31/2019) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs 350 professionals in five offices across the U.S.

