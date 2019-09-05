Air Liquide Joins Innovative Large Scale Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Norway

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Equinor and its partners (Shell and Total) to explore collaboration in a CO 2 capture and storage project, Northern Lights. The Northern Lights project is aimed to mature the development of offshore carbon storage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and has the potential to be the first storage project site in the world receiving CO 2 from industrial sources in several European countries.

Under the frame of this Memorandum of Understanding the parties will explore the possibility of cooperating in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development, which includes CO 2 capture, liquefaction, and transportation to an offshore natural reservoir.

This initiative illustrates Air Liquide’s commitment to mitigate climate change. As part of its global approach, Air Liquide not only takes actions to reduce the carbon intensity of its activities, but also works with its customers towards a sustainable industry and contributes to the development of a low carbon society. Air Liquide offers and develops an array of technical solutions for industry and transport, such as oxy-combustion, electrolysis-based carbon free hydrogen, or biomethane.

In the frame of Energy Transition, CCS is one of the pathways to contribute to decarbonising industries, and can be implemented with readily available technologies for an affordable abatement of large quantities of CO 2 emissions.

François Jackow, Executive Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee supervising industrial activities in Europe, said: “We are pleased to be part of this innovative initiative. Industry has a major role to play in addressing climate change through the development of new technologies and new value chains for the low carbon transition. As part of its global approach to climate, Air Liquide has committed to promote solutions to reduce carbon footprint”.

Air Liquide Large Industries activity

Air Liquide Large Industries activity offers gas and energy solutions that improve process efficiency and help achieve greater respect for the environment, mainly in the refining and natural gas, chemicals, metals and energy markets. In 2018, revenues were €5,685 million.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees antrying d serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

