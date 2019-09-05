Promised Land Dairy and Dallas Cowboys Star Jason Witten Score Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2019 NFL season isn’t the only thing Jason Witten is kicking off this week. The Dallas Cowboys tight end, who will return to the field on Sunday, Sept. 8, after a season in retirement, is also launching a partnership with Promised Land Dairy. Witten will serve as the face of Promised Land’s Midnight Chocolate Milk in a national campaign that will launch in grocery stores across the U.S. later this fall.

“Promised Land milk is a staple in my family’s refrigerator,” said Witten. “We truly believe that the product quality is far and above anything else on the market, so when the opportunity came about to partner with Promised Land, I jumped at the chance to encourage others to taste the difference. I drink milk to help with recovery post-workout, but the Midnight Chocolate Milk is definitely my choice. At the Witten house, it’s a special treat that my whole family looks forward to.”

Promised Land Dairy began on a family-owned farm in Floresville, Texas, with a small herd of Jersey cows – the cream of the crop as far as dairy cows go. The cows are treated with a lot of TLC because happy, healthy Jersey cows make an extraordinary quality of milk higher in calcium and protein, that is naturally richer, creamier and more indulgent.

Today, Promised Land carries on the same old-fashioned values and traditions that began more than 30 years ago by continuing to produce kosher-certified, no added hormones milk from Jersey cows, free of artificial colors and flavors and full of extraordinary flavor.

“Like so many fans, we find ourselves smitten with Witten,” said Jorge Ramos, CEO of LALA US. “Our Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Milk is a first-round pick when it comes to extravagant treats, so our partnership with Jason was a natural fit. As a Promised Land consumer himself, Jason and his family already understood the Jersey cow difference. We’re thrilled to have him on board to share with others why they should indulge with a glass of Midnight Chocolate Milk.”

In addition to Midnight Chocolate Milk, which comes in whole and 2%, Promised Land Dairy also produces Vitamin D whole milk, 2% reduced fat milk, Very Berry Strawberry Milk, and limited-edition Holiday Nog and Old-Fashioned Egg Nog (available seasonally). Promised Land Dairy products are available in grocery, club and convenience stores across the U.S.

About Promised Land Dairy

Founded in Floresville, Texas, in 1987, Promised Land Dairy has been producing milk from Jersey Cows for more than 30 years. Thanks to the Jersey Cow difference, a breed which produces milk that is naturally higher in calcium, protein and milk solids, Promised Land products are naturally richer and creamier than milk from other breeds. Today, Promised Land has expanded from the single farm in Floresville to hundreds of grocery, club and convenience stores across the U.S. Extraordinary Cows. Extraordinary Milk.® For more information on Promised Land products and where to purchase, visit www.promisedlanddairy.com.