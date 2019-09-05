AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Rock Ridge Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Rock Ridge Insurance Company (Rock Ridge) (North Danville, IN). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Rock Ridge’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings consider Rock Ridge’s role as a member of Clear Blue Insurance Group. Factors supporting this relationship are the company’s role and strategic importance to the group's strategy; common ownership; common management; explicit and implicit support, including significant reinsurance programs; and an expectation of future financial and operational support.

