Leoni and Spectra7 Demonstrate CRX Active Copper Cable Technology at CIOE

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets and the Telecommunication Systems business unit of Leoni’s Wire and Cables Solution Division (“Leoni”) will be demonstrating new CRX™ Consortium Active Copper Cable technology that was recently announced on June 13th, 2019 by Tencent and Spectra7. The demonstration will show Leoni cables with embedded Spectra7 chips operating with Mellanox ConnectX-5 network adapters configured for Ethernet low latency CA-N transmission. Leoni and Spectra7 will be demonstrating the technology at the annual China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) 2019 show at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen from September 4-7.

“Spectra7 has developed impressive technology for the data center market and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them and Tencent in the formation of the CRX™ Consortium,” said Helmut Jungsthoefel, Data Center PM at Leoni. “We believe Active Copper Cables with technology from Spectra7 will play a critical role in the future of copper interconnects.”

Leoni is well known in the global interconnect market for producing the highest performance raw cable and cable assemblies. They have selected Spectra7 chips for their entire line of Active Copper Cables including 25, 100 and 400G products.

“Leoni is the clear technology leader in the high-speed data center interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Their adoption of CRX™ technology from Spectra7 is a significant milestone in the coming global volume deployment of our data center product line."

The demonstration will be shown at Leoni booth 1A13-1 in hall 1 (German Pavilion).

About the Leoni Group

Leoni is a global provider of products, solutions and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries. The value chain encompasses wires, optical fibers, standardised cables, special cables and assembled systems as well as intelligent products and smart services. As an innovation partner and solutions provider, Leoni supports its customers with pronounced development and systems expertise. The market-listed group of companies employs around 95,000 people in 32 countries and generated consolidated sales of EUR 5.1 billion in 2018. Learn more about Leoni’s data center interconnects at www.leoni-data.com.

About the CRX Consortium

The CRX Consortium’s mission is to promote and accelerate the adoption of lower cost, power and latency interconnects that use analog-based linear active copper cable technology. The group is developing a standard that will allow cables from different suppliers to meet stringent requirements that will enable broad interoperability between network equipment. For more information, visit www.crxconsortium.org

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

