Valued Medical Care Selects CareCloud to Support Patient Experience and Practice Growth

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valued Medical Care, one of New Mexico’s newest surgical care practices, has selected CareCloud as its partner for electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM) and patient experience management (PXM) technology.

Valued Medical Care, which saw its first patient in August 2018, offers general and colorectal surgery in the greater Las Cruces area. The group selected CareCloud after a thorough evaluation of technology and service options to support its clinical, financial and patient engagement strategies. CareCloud stood out by offering an integrated solution, including technology that modernizes how patients connect with the practice before, during and after an office visit.

“Our goal is to give our patients the absolute best care possible and to make working with us a great experience for them - no paperwork, no waiting and a smooth process every step of the way,” said Victor Cruz, MD, founder of Valued Medical Care. “Having the ability to integrate all different aspects of the practice and to have an almost paperless office are essential to achieving those goals and is the reason we chose to work with CareCloud.”

CareCloud is providing its EHR alongside full Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, including advanced analytics and reporting. These services provide Valued Medical Care with a view of its financial performance and facilitate the seamless integration of insurance claims and billing with hospitals. The medical group also uses Breeze, CareCloud’s patient experience management (PXM) platform, to help patients check-in, schedule appointments and process payments. By eliminating paperwork and labor-intensive payment processes, the team is able to focus on activities central to patient care.

Creating a distinctive patient experience

Breeze is a cornerstone of Valued Medical Care’s distinctive approach to the patient experience. Upon arriving for their visit, patients are handed an iPad and proceed immediately to a private exam room where they enter in any necessary information about their medical history, insurance coverage and preferred payment information. Large monitors in each exam room make it easy for the patient and clinicians to view their medical chart data and images together during the visit. Once the visit is over, patients are able to leave the office without any delay thanks to using Breeze to handle their check out automatically.

Patients are responding to the practice’s modern, high touch approach. Within one year, patient visits are now averaging 550 per month and Valued Medical Care has added a primary care nurse practitioner to help care for their steadily growing patient population.

“While the practice is relatively new, the team at Valued Medical Care is not new to working with all types of EHR, RCM and patient management-related technology. The fact that this seasoned team chose CareCloud when they started their own practice tells us that what we’ve built is really resonating with those groups looking to deliver a superior patient experience,” said Ken Comeé, CareCloud CEO. “We’re proud to help them keep the office humming, their practice growing and their patients happy.”

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM), and telemedicine solutions for high-growth medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.5 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.