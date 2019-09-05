Nexa3D Partners with SIU System to Enter the Russian and CIS 3D Printing Market

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that it is partnering with SIU System, a prominent Russian supplier of 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions to enter the growing 3D printing market in Russia and among the Commonwealth of Independent States. This partnership continues Nexa3D’s global strategy to grow its reseller network throughout Europe.

This rapid network expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in-breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership. Comparatively speaking, the company’s flagship NXE400 takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. The NXE400 also features optional washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

To learn more about the NXE400, see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

SIU System is a recognized leader and catalyst in the creation of partnerships with state-owned and private enterprises to deliver integrated 3D printing solutions, consulting services and training. Its partner platform spans more than 100 3D printers with sophisticated post-processing solutions laboratories, and research equipment in Russia, Europe and Asia. SIU System offers additive manufacturing services with a focus on automotive, aerospace, healthcare, dentistry, jewelry, energy, oil and gas, and education.

“The Russian market is upgrading its capabilities with integrated solutions based on additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 capabilities,” said SIU System CEO Ashkhen Ovsepyan. “Nexa3D printers’ speed, precision and automation bolsters our mission: to help government and private enterprises become technological leaders and reach their organizational goals.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work with SIU to provide their customers with 3D printers that will convert current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity and break speed, size and cost barriers,” said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman & CEO of Nexa3D. “Entering Russia represents a tremendous opportunity for Nexa3D, and SIU’s extensive 3D printer experience and coverage is making a significant difference in achieving results within this important marketplace.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About SIU System

Founded in 2008, SIU System operates throughout Russia and CIS to provide turnkey additive manufacturing integrations, offer consultations and lead training projects. SIU System offers its services for almost any research work in the field of additive technologies and serves customers within automotive, aerospace, healthcare, dentistry, jewelry, energy, oil and gas, and education. Its partner platform covers more than 100 units of 3D printers, equipment for post-processing, laboratory, and research equipment in Russia, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.siusystem.ru.