Fabric Genomics and XIFIN Partner to Expand Access to Clinical Genomics

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical genomic testing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are integral parts of realizing the potential of precision medicine, but the data complexity and technical integrations needed to make genomic data clinically meaningful and routinized have slowed mainstream adoption of these breakthrough technologies. Today, Fabric Genomics, a global leader in clinical interpretation of genomic data, announced a distribution agreement with XIFIN, the leader in revenue cycle management and laboratory information systems, that will increase mainstream access to cutting-edge genomic technologies and testing.

As a result of this partnership, Fabric Genomics’ market-leading AI-driven genomic interpretation platform, Fabric Enterprise, will be integrated with XIFIN LIS 6, the latest version of XIFIN’s award-winning laboratory information system. Now, clinical labs will be able to quickly adopt advanced molecular genomic testing with a complete, integrated workflow solution from test requisition to data analysis to clinical report, allowing healthcare providers to advance precision medicine programs and improve patient outcomes.

Fabric Genomics’ AI-driven platform enables fast, efficient analysis of complex genomic data and generation of physician-ready clinical reports, accelerating diagnoses and turnaround time. XIFIN LIS 6 supports multi-specialty workflows, including NGS, and facilitates multidisciplinary care team collaboration. In combination, XIFIN LIS 6 and Fabric Genomics’ AI-driven platform provide the critical enabling technologies so labs can quickly launch and scale NGS programs and tests.

“Fabric Genomics is pleased to partner with XIFIN to enable end-to-end, rapid, and highly scalable NGS testing,” commented Martin Reese, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Fabric Genomics. “NGS data interpretation is a critical bottleneck to advancing clinical genetic testing. Using integrated Fabric-XIFIN workflows, labs can seamlessly access and interpret genomic data to quickly generate clinical case reports. With NGS testing reimbursement established and growing, this partnership will enable labs to quickly launch NGS testing with the flexibly to scale and grow their testing menus.”

“New enterprise-wide efforts related to population health and precision medicine initiatives are enticing many labs to move into NGS-based testing,” said Vicki DiFrancesco, Chief Strategy Officer of XIFIN. “XIFIN’s LIS is purpose-built for labs to help them meet these demands and trends. Fabric Genomics’ leading position in delivering high-quality, rapid interpretation and reporting for genomic data is an important enabler for clinical NGS. The XIFIN-Fabric integrated solution will facilitate high complexity labs to accelerate adoption and scaling of genomic testing.”

Fabric Genomics will present data at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Precision Health Meeting in La Jolla, California this week. Francisco De La Vega, D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer at Fabric Genomics, will present a poster on how Fabric Genomics’ AI approaches improve and speed genomic interpretation on Friday, September 6th from 1:30-3:00pm PDT.

Fabric Genomics will also join XIFIN for the webinar “Pathway to Success with Next Generation Sequencing – Reimbursement Insight and IT Strategies,” to be held on Thursday, September 19 at 11:00am PDT. Click here to register.

Fabric Genomics is making genomics-driven precision medicine a reality. The company provides clinical-decision support software that enables clinical labs, hospital systems and country-sequencing programs to gain actionable genomic insights, resulting in faster and more accurate diagnoses and reduced turnaround time. Fabric’s end-to-end genomic analysis platform incorporates proven AI algorithms, and has applications in both hereditary disease and oncology. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics was founded by industry veterans and innovators with a deep understanding of bioinformatics, large-scale genomics and clinical diagnostics.

