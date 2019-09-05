teamLab Planets, a Museum Where You Move Through Water in Toyosu, Tokyo, Is Currently a Space for Autumn. The Carp Swimming on the Water’s Surface Change into Autumn Leaves When They Collide with Visitors.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi (Photo: Business Wire)

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Art collective teamLab’s “museum where you move through water” in Toyosu, Tokyo, teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM.com (hereafter, teamLab Planets) will change into an autumnal space for a limited time, starting on September 1. Experience an artwork space where autumn leaves and chrysanthemums spread out before you, but only until November 30.

The change to an autumnal space takes place in a massive interactive work entitled Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity, where visitors to the museum can walk barefoot through water. This work changes throughout the year, with flowers that bloom and change with the seasons in real time. During this three-month period only, the koi that swim across the endlessly expansive surface of the water will change into autumn leaves, chrysanthemums, and other autumn flowers as they collide with museum visitors.

Artwork: https://www.teamlab.art/jp/ew/koi_and_people/

Artwork Video: https://youtu.be/12reeWeMXwQ

teamLab Planets: https://planets.teamlab.art

Starting in October, by popular demand, a limited-edition menu will be available once more at Everything is in your hand, the museum’s food stand. The menu takes advantage of the freshest seafood and shellfish, sent directly from Toyosu Market.

• The Museum’s Concept: Body Immersive

teamLab Planets is a museum where you move through water. It consists of 4 vast exhibition spaces at its center, and 7 works of art. The artworks are based on art collective teamLab’s concept of “Body Immersive”.

The massive Body Immersive space consists of a collection of installations in which the entire body becomes immersed in the art, and the boundaries between the viewer and the work become ambiguous.

Visitors enter the museum barefoot, and become immersed with other visitors in the vast installation spaces.

• With more than 1.25 million visitors in the year since the museum opened, teamLab Planets has welcomed more visitors than both the Picasso Museum and the Dali Theatre-Museum.

In the one year since teamLab Planets opened in July of 2018, there have been more than 1.25 million visitors from 106 different countries and regions throughout the world. This number of visitors exceeds the count for two of the world’s top three single-artist museums, the Picasso Museum in Barcelona, with nearly 950,000 visitors, and the Dali Theatre-Museum in Figueres (also in Spain), with just over 1.1 million visitors. (See note 1.) Of those 1.25 million annual visitors, roughly 30 percent were from outside Japan. (See note 2.) An analysis of those visitors’ home countries found that the museum was most popular among Americans, followed by Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK, and Australia, in that order.

------------------------------

Note 1: THE ART NEWSPAPER SPECIAL REPORT Art’s Most Popular: Exhibition and museum visitor figures 2018, The Art Newspaper. Number 311, April 2019.

Note 2: From ticket purchaser data on the official teamLab Planets website, as surveyed from March 1 to June 30, 2019

• teamLab Planets

Press Kit: https://goo.gl/tQXMLm

For tickets and other information see the official website at planets.teamlab.art and our Instagram account.

• Jointly-Managed Restaurants

The Bowl Steakhouse

A casual restaurant, designed by teamLab Architects, that embraces an open plan, bringing nature into the restaurant.

See here for more information.

Everything is in your hand

With original plates that highlight the concept of having everything in one hand, this food stand lets you enjoy drinks and snacks all with just one hand.

See here for more information.

PLANETS Co., Ltd.

The managing entity for facilities operations at teamLab Planets TOKYO and the associated restaurants.

teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an art collective, interdisciplinary group of ultratechnologists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world. teamLab aims to explore a new relationship between humans and nature, and between oneself and the world through art. Click here for full bio.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery.