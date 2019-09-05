Campbell’s® Chunky® Soup Launches New “Champions of Chunky” Brand Platform

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Campbell’s® Chunky® soup, the Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL, teamed up with NFL stars Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley for its latest creative and brand platform, “Champions of Chunky.” The campaign is a modern, updated version of the classic Mama’s Boy campaign, which first aired in 1997 and last ran in 2014.

The three creative spots, “Question for Dak,” “Game Soup,” and “Huddle,” will air throughout the NFL season across network and cable TV as well as on digital platforms. The spots feature the NFL stars and their respective Champions who interrupt them on game day – at a press conference, in the locker room, and on the sidelines – to make sure they’re filling up right with a bowl of Campbell’s Chunky soup. Dak is joined by his brothers, Tad and Jace Prescott, while Saquon’s mother, Tonya Johnson, stars in her son’s spot.

“ We all have Champions in our lives who play a huge role in our success – whether that’s a parent, sibling, grandparent, spouse, stepparent or friend – and this campaign recognizes those individuals who support us every day,” said Gary Mazur, Director, Brand Marketing, Campbell Soup Company. “Campbell’s Chunky is excited to bring updated, evolved versions of our iconic and humorous commercials back to life this season and celebrate not only our NFL superstars and their Champions, but the everyday heroes that play this role in the lives of those closest to them.”

Throughout the football season, Campbell’s Chunky will be joined in person by Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley and several other NFL players, along with their respective Champions, to surprise and celebrate unsung heroes in their local communities. Whether a firefighter, teacher, coach or community representative, these heroes will be recognized for their daily contributions to their communities and the impact they’re making on people around them.

The integrated marketing campaign also includes Champions of Chunky local market activations and social media engagement, most notably Campbell Soup Company’s first-ever partnership with Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming platform for gamers. Throughout the season, a Chunky food truck will tour local supermarkets and stadiums on game day to offer fans the opportunity to sample Campbell’s Chunky soup flavors. There will also be several activations leveraging Campbell’s NFL team deals, including in-store appearances and NFL player meet and greets.

To learn more about Campbell’s Chunky soup and Champions of Chunky, fans can visit www.Chunky.com, Twitter.com/CampbellsChunky and YouTube.com/ChunkySoup.

