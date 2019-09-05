SessionM and Olo Streamline Delivery of Offers and Discounts from Fan-Favorite Restaurants

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SessionM, the leading customer engagement and loyalty platform, and Olo, the leading digital ordering and delivery platform for the restaurant industry, are partnering to launch new offer wallets within the Olo experience. Powered by SessionM’s customer data and loyalty management capabilities, customers who order from popular quick service restaurants (QSRs) that use Olo will now have streamlined access to loyalty-driven offers and discounts, which can be easily added at checkout.

“By nature, digital ordering is all about on-demand convenience and bringing hospitality to digital experiences,” said Jackie Berg, VP of Marketing at Olo. “Working with SessionM has enabled Olo to extend personalization to customers’ offers, making them available, verifiable and applicable to a transaction in real time.”

QSRs using SessionM and Olo are now able to create and deliver unique, closed-loop customer offers or discounts that can be applied at the moment of impact. Understanding purchase behaviors and customer preferences, those restaurants can leverage SessionM’s predictive analytics to determine the next best offer and calculate ROI of their campaigns in real time across the millions of weekly transactions facilitated by Olo.

“Restaurants today are dealing with thin margins and a competitive food delivery space. From this perspective, making offers more readily available and easy to apply may seem counterintuitive. From the customer side, however, it’s this type of value-add that leads to positive experiences and encourages them to return,” said Mark Herrmann, Chief Product Officer at SessionM. “Olo is behind the delivery programs for some of the most well-known and loved restaurants – we’re glad to be collaborating with them to help make these customer relationships even stronger.”

About SessionM

SessionM is a customer engagement and loyalty platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world. Olo’s platform enables millions of orders per week across every stage of restaurant ecommerce, from fully-branded guest interfaces to the back-of-house order management features that keep over 70,000 restaurants running smoothly. Orders from Olo interact seamlessly with existing restaurant systems to capture demand from direct (such as brand websites and apps) and indirect channels (e.g. food ordering marketplaces). Millions of consumers use Olo every day to order ahead and get meals delivered from the restaurants they love, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®