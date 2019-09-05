Argo Tea Deploys Cleo Integration Cloud to Optimize Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay Processes with its Growing Ecosystem

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration software and services, today announced that Argo Tea, a global, Chicago-based tea manufacturer and retailer, has selected Cleo Integration Cloud as its EDI (electronic data interchange) solution to enable faster, more secure business transactions and document sharing with its many e-commerce business and trading partners.

Founded in 2003, Argo Tea currently operates more than 50 tea cafes throughout the world, and also provides bottled Signature Drinks sold in thousands of major grocery retailers under the Argo Tea brand. In light of the company’s increasingly rapid growth, Argo Tea was looking for a better way to exchange EDI documents to keep pace with their e-commerce sales growth and expanding ecosystem of partners.

EDI is the most common method for standardized digital transactions between business partners and is typically used to complete end-to-end B2B processes, such as sending orders to warehouses, tracking shipments, and creating invoices. Since most of Argo Tea’s customers are large chains and distribution companies, the firm needed to find a modern and scalable solution for optimizing its order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes that didn’t just reduce its time-to-market, but was also intuitive and efficient for team members – setting up the organization for continued future growth.

Enter Cleo Integration Cloud, a single integration platform that enables a business to connect, move, transform, and orchestrate critical B2B transactions between an ecosystem of applications, trading partners, suppliers, and marketplaces across public clouds, private clouds, or on-premise locations. Cleo delivered the automated EDI solution, intuitive controls, and end-to-end visibility Argo Tea was looking for in optimizing business flows across its growing ecosystem.

“Cleo Integration Cloud’s EDI capability has acted as the ideal solution,” said Simon Simonian, Vice President of Systems and Technology at Argo Tea. “It was easy and intuitive to learn, and quick to implement. Cleo’s robust and proven solution will enable us to grow our business without worrying about scale or business continuity. It just works.”

With Cleo Integration Cloud, Argo Tea now not only has the ability to exchange EDI documents with its current partners, which include direct AS2 and VANs, it is also positioned to accommodate all the varied requirements and protocols of future business partners. While today the company’s EDI transaction volumes are relatively low at a few dozen critical documents a day, that is expected to scale as the company’s ecosystem expands. Cleo is well positioned to support this growth and has a flexible business model that enables Argo Tea to maximize ROI.

“We are thrilled to have Argo Tea join the global Cleo customer community, and we look forward to serving them in the same way they serve their own customers – with energy, creativity, and passion,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. “Similar to how Argo Tea blends the best teas from around the world to create their delicious Signature Drinks, Cleo blends EDI, API, and file-based integration capabilities with intuitive dashboards to provide the industry’s only ecosystem integration platform designed for both technical and business users.”

About Argo Tea

Since brewing its first cup of tea in 2003, Argo Tea has quickly become a household name and leading multi-channel, branded beverage company. Its ready-to-drink teas in Argo Tea’s iconic bottles are now available in over 50,000 outlets nationwide through partnerships with premier retailers that value its brand-defining commitment to quality, sustainability and healthy living. With more than 50 Argo Tea cafés globally, it has established a brand building marketing platform that serves over 10 million cups of tea annually fueling its innovation. Argo Tea’s menu includes all natural-tea based signature drinks, over thirty varieties of loose-leaf teas, premium coffee, fresh-baked pastries, specialty foods, and a selection of tea ware and accessories. For more information, please visit www.argotea.com and follow the brand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/argotea as well as Twitter and Instagram @argotea.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.