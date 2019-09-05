Cogito Receives $20 Million in Funding to Extend Market Leadership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, a leader in real-time emotional intelligence solutions, today announced it raised $20 million in growth equity funding. The round includes new investors, such as New York Life Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors, including Salesforce Ventures and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity (GS Growth). Cogito will use this latest investment to create a broader offering for existing customers and continue its accelerated go-to-market strategy, including expansion into new industry segments.

“This funding round underscores that Cogito goes beyond the hype of artificial intelligence and delivers real value to enterprises,” said Joshua Feast, CEO of Cogito. “We have incredible support from our investors, and their additional investment increases our ability to scale and enhance the productivity, emotional intelligence and well-being of millions of customer-facing professionals.”

This latest investment brings Cogito to nearly $100 million raised to date. When taken in conjunction with strong revenue growth, increases in deployed users and new product innovations, this investment signals a strong future for Cogito and its clients. Cogito’s human aware AI provides objective, real-time guidance for phone professionals, an empathetic experience for customers, as well as unique insights for managers and executives.

“The ability to provide an empathetic human touch is a must for any customer-focused organization,” said Tim Del Bello, Director at New York Life Ventures. “Cogito’s AI has the potential to have a dramatic impact on the future of financial services and beyond. We look forward to partnering with Cogito during this exciting next phase of growth.”

About Cogito

Cogito provides human aware technology to help professionals elevate their performance. Cogito’s AI instantly analyzes hundreds of conversational behaviors to provide live in-call guidance combined with a real-time measure of customer experience. The technology is augmenting the emotional intelligence of thousands of agents in the world’s most successful enterprises – improving sales results, delivering world-class service and enhancing quality of care. Cogito is a venture-backed software company located in Boston, MA.

