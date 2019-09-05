The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) today announced a new long-term strategic partnership. Under the terms of the partnership, Tractor Supply will be The Toro Company’s exclusive partner in the farm and ranch channel for select models of Toro zero-turn mowers, walk mowers and portable power equipment in stores nationwide and online beginning in spring of 2020. This partnership helps to expand Toro’s reach into the rural lifestyle retail market and further strengthens Tractor Supply’s product offering with a leading outdoor power equipment brand.

As the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, Tractor Supply is continually growing and investing in its stores and product offerings to meet the everyday needs of the rural lifestyle customer. A similar philosophy drives The Toro Company with its commitment to developing innovative products that help customers increase efficiency and productivity in the field. Given this shared commitment to customers and overall strategic alignment, this new partnership provides a meaningful opportunity for both companies to strengthen their reputation as premier providers of outdoor products.

“At Tractor Supply, we strive to be a key destination for our customers, providing them with the tools and products they need to care for their home, land, pets and animals. As part of this commitment, we are continually looking to expand our product assortment by partnering with great companies like The Toro Company whose products resonate with our customers,” said Greg Sandfort, chief executive officer of Tractor Supply. “We look forward to this product launch and being able to better serve our customers with the Toro brand that has a strong reputation for innovation, performance and productivity.”

“We are very excited to partner with Tractor Supply Company and for the opportunity to further extend our reach and strong brand to meet the lifestyle needs of rural homeowners,” said Rick Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company. “In partnering with a leading retailer like Tractor Supply, with a strong history and focus on serving the farm and ranch customers, this relationship complements our existing channel strategy and footprint and helps us reach a customer segment that has long been important to us.”

The product line will be available in Tractor Supply stores and online at www.TractorSupply.com beginning next spring.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.