Qumulo and axle ai Partner on Advanced Media Workflow Solution

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, today announced a partnership with axle ai, the leader in AI-driven media management software for video teams, to provide media and entertainment organizations with a complete solution for storing, managing, and automating search of their content.

The partnership enables film and television studios, broadcasters, post-production houses, and corporate video production departments to leverage the companies’ intelligent hybrid cloud storage and powerful media management to accelerate media workflows, link remote teams, and simplify content creation processes. One recent customer, an LA-based post-production facility, found that it was able to fully leverage axle ai 2019 software on its Qumulo storage, with users searching for content from its Adobe Premiere Pro CC applications within hours of installing the software.

Qumulo’s distributed file system includes powerful analytics that provide users with instant visibility and control of media data, saving time and money while increasing performance. Qumulo’s software also allows users to programmatically configure their storage infrastructure, eliminate redundant administrative tasks, and automate IT management.

More than 550 global media organizations rely on axle ai 2019 media management software for comprehensive media management, AI-driven tagging and workflow automation, enabling them to automatically tag, transcribe, search and repurpose their content, from small media libraries to large collections at petabyte scale. Unlike nearly every other media management solution and especially legacy MAMs, axle’s radically simple approach lets its customers simply turn on the software and immediately scan their existing volumes, folders and working file formats. Media are displayed within a browser interface that works across Macs, PCs, iOS, Android and axle’s integrated panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

“The combination of Qumulo’s real-time analytics and axle ai’s media management software modernizes video workflows making it possible to identify, search and gather storage insights in real-time” said Molly Presley, global product marketing director for Qumulo. “Qumulo and axle both have moved past the days of requiring slow file system scans and directory tree walks to gather insights or take action with their content. Today’s media organizations are looking for tools that provide AI driven insight and visibility into their content libraries instantly and this partnership is instrumental in helping them towards that end.”

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Qumulo in order to make media workflows both faster and more agile for our users, and we look forward to joint development on future integrations that provide additional programmatic control and automation,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai.

Attendees at IBC2019, taking place September 12-17 in Amsterdam, can visit Qumulo’s booth (Hall #5, #A15) and axle ai’s booth (Hall#7, #D33) to learn more about their offerings that help media and entertainment companies unleash the power of file data and digital content. Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai will be presenting in Qumulo’s booth theater on Friday, September 13th at 1PM.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across the data center and cloud, Qumulo’s software-defined file system enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo has completely redefined customer success by continuously delighting customers with new capabilities, 100 percent-usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

About axle.ai:

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. It solutions have helped over 550 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai’s recently introduced connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://www.connectr.ai.

