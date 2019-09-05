Merkle Has Become an Amazon Advertising Partner in New Find-a-Partner Directory

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, today announced their inclusion in Amazon Advertising’s find-a-partner directory. The find-a-partner directory more easily enables advertisers to connect with Amazon Advertising managed-service providers and tool providers directly for the planning, execution, and optimization of advertising services.

Merkle’s inclusion in the directory represents an opportunity, setting it apart from its competition as one of the performance marketing agencies listed in the directory. Merkle was invited to participate after demonstrating a high level of engagement and proficiency with Amazon Advertising’s self-service ad products. This recognition from Amazon identifies Merkle as an agency that brands can look to as a partner when seeking an agency.

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Amazon and are proud to have been selected for the find-a-partner directory,” said Danielle Waller, Amazon search capability lead at Merkle. “This further strengthens what’s already a solid, collaborative relationship between Merkle and Amazon, and validates the great work we’ve been doing for clients.”

Through this designation, Merkle will continue to best serve brands looking to optimize their Amazon Advertising experience. By having access to a leading agency in the digital marketing space, these brands can take their advertising to the next level.

The find-a-partner directory is listed within Amazon Advertising’s website. For more information, visit the page here. You can also learn more about how to be successful on Amazon using our report “The Amazon Advertising Flywheel Strategy Guide,” which can be found here.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 22 additional offices in the US and 36 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.