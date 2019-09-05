Comcast Business Announces Strategic Cybersecurity Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced two strategic initiatives aimed at driving increased innovation in cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for customers of all sizes – SMB through Enterprise. The collaborations with industry leaders Fortinet and Akamai were announced during Comcast Business’ 5th annual Analyst Day at the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, cyberthreats are becoming more sophisticated and prevalent. No organization is too large or too small to be a target,” said Bob Victor, SVP of Product Management, Comcast Business. “These strategic initiatives will drive increased cybersecurity innovation across our product portfolio, helping customers of all sizes stay protected and secure. We’re thrilled to work with these two industry leaders and look forward to unveiling the output of these relationships in the near future.”

Comcast Business is collaborating with cybersecurity market leader, Fortinet, to bring advanced security solutions to midsize and enterprise customers via Comcast Business’ award-winning ActiveCore℠ software-defined-networking (SDN) platform. The engagement will seek to integrate capabilities of Fortinet’s FortiGate-VM Next-Generation Firewall Virtual Appliance and Fortinet Security Fabric to help protect against a variety of security threats, including malware and attacks that simultaneously target different network vulnerabilities.

“Organizations undergoing digital innovation need an efficient and advanced security solution designed to protect their WAN edge. We believe the right solution offers deep visibility, robust protection, management simplicity and optimal performance to mitigate risk, manage operational expense and improve TCO,” says John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “We welcome the opportunity to work with Comcast Business to deliver integrated security solutions – to help protect critical data from the network core to the edge.”

Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with leading cybersecurity provider Akamai, to develop cloud-based cybersecurity solutions aimed at protecting small business customers from increased cyberattacks. Nearly half of small businesses in the United States suffered a cyberattack in 2017, according to a recent study. These solutions are designed to mitigate this rising risk and will provide small business owners greater visibility into their network safety with personalized dashboards and customized reports detailing network activity and threats.

“While cybersecurity remains a high priority for most organizations that conduct business online, many SMBs lack the internal resources to address those challenges themselves,” said Dane Walther, SVP and GM, Media & Carrier, Akamai. “We’re excited to partner with Comcast Business in an effort to close that gap and help make cloud-based security services anchored by strong threat intelligence more accessible to a broader range of businesses.”

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.