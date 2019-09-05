Aramark Grows Its Chilean Mining Business With Contract Supporting Teck’s Expansion at the Mine at Quebrada Blanca

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, was awarded a new 27 month contract to support the expansion of Teck Resources Limited’s Quebrada Blanca mining operation. The phase two of the copper mine is intended to increase the life span of the Quebrada Blanca facility, which is located in the Tarapacá region of northern Chile.

“We are very pleased to support on this new venture by providing services to the contractors on site,” said Brent Franks, Chief Operating Officer of Aramark’s International business. “Aramark has supported Teck at Quebrada Blanca for the past 12 years and we value our long standing partnership and the opportunity to build on our food service capabilities with additional support services during the construction phase of this new mine.”

Aramark will provide food services including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks; facility services including minor maintenance, cleaning and housekeeping; laundry service; and recreational management including fitness facilities and special events for the workers.

Aramark is the leading provider of support services to the mining industry in Chile with a 14 year-track record working in remote sites to bring essential services to miners that operate in underground or open-pit mines.

About ARAMARK

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.