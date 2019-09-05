FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced a new partnership in Brazil between Nissan and Sem Parar, a FLEETCOR company and leader in electronic toll, parking and fuel payment solutions. The first-of-its-kind partnership will see the outfitting of all new Nissan vehicles with Sem Parar RFID tags, bringing contactless payments capabilities to thousands of drivers and expanding Sem Parar’s customer base in the region.

Under the agreement, Sem Parar electronic payment stickers will be factory-installed into all new Nissan vehicles manufactured in Brazil as well as used vehicles available at Nissan dealerships. With approximately 50,000 new Nissan vehicles manufactured in Brazil annually and an estimated production increase of 50,000-100,000 by 2022, the deal is expected to provide incremental upside to the millions of electronic payment stickers Sem Parar already has in market.

“We are honored to be selected as a partner to Nissan for this innovative agreement that will bring more convenience to thousands of drivers across Brazil,” said Armando Netto, President, FLEETCOR Brazil. “This partnership signals a leap in payments innovation for consumers and we look forward to bringing the benefits of Sem Parar to Nissan customers.”

Nissan vehicles equipped with the Sem Parar tag will become available to consumers beginning in late 2019. Customers who chose to activate the Sem Parar-powered feature will be provided access to convenient contactless payments capabilities at all of the company’s network of merchants across Brazil, including all toll booths across the country, more than 1,300 parking lots, 650 gas stations and 300 drive-thrus.

The agreement is the latest milestone for Sem Parar which has aggressively expanded the application of its RFID technology in Brazil through recent agreements with parking provider Estapar as well as fast-food chain McDonalds.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.