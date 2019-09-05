Cyxtera Federal Group Receives GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, announced today that its subsidiary, Cyxtera Federal Group (CFG), received the U.S General Services Administration’s (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract IT 70 GS-35F-0511T. In addition to availability on SEWP V, NETCENTS-2 and ITES-SW, inclusion on GSA IT Schedule 70 gives local, state, and federal governments easy access to an array of Cyxtera solutions that enable enhanced cybersecurity, cloud-first initiatives, digital transformation, and improved investigative analytics. These solutions can be purchased via GSA Advantage or directly from Cyxtera Federal Group. GSA IT Schedule 70 is one of the largest, most widely used IT procurement vehicles across the federal government.

Solutions available from Cyxtera Federal Group include:

Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Technology – Cyxtera’s market-leading Zero Trust solution, AppGate SDP, provides identity-centric security and network micro-segmentation to dramatically reduce the attack surface. It is the only SDP solution to receive Common Criteria certification.

Secure Colocation Services – Cyxtera’s global data center footprint, including six locations in the Northern Virginia/DC Metro area, is comprised of more than 50 world-class facilities in 29 markets and offers 100-percent uptime SLAs and performance level guarantees.

On-Demand Interconnectivity and Infrastructure Cyxtera’s Extensible Data Center (CXD) platform combines the control, cost-savings, and security of dedicated infrastructure with the provisioning speed, interconnectivity, and agility of cloud.

Investigative Analytics – Cyxtera’s Brainspace data analytics platform enables one person to do the job of multiple analysts and investigators, leveraging a powerful machine-learning engine to increase investigative insights and efficiency.

Threat Management and Analytics– Cyxtera’s Immunity division provides strategic offense- and defense-oriented threat solutions designed to help government agencies better predict, detect, and prevent cyberattacks.

“The federal government is modernizing its information infrastructure to take advantage of new technologies that can simplify complex environments, make them more secure, reduce overhead, and lower the burden on already strained staff,” said Brigadier General (ret.) Gregory Touhill, president of Cyxtera Federal Group. “Cyxtera can help agencies with these essential initiatives through our global data center and cybersecurity solutions, now available through the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle. The importance of the mission to protect people’s information has never been greater, and easy access to transformative technologies will help government agencies meet the challenge.”

Who can use GSA IT Schedule 70?

According to GSA, all federal government agencies, quasi-federal agencies, the District of Columbia, state and local governments, certain qualified non-profit agencies and government contractors purchasing in support of government-funded work, and many others can purchase eligible products, services, and solutions from GSA IT Schedule 70. For a complete list of agencies and contractors eligible to use GSA sources of supply, visit the GSA web site under "Eligibility to Use GSA Sources.”

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera, visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.