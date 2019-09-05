Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Dental, Inc., developer of Solea®, the industry-leading 9.3 µm CO 2 all-tissue dental laser, is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Henry Schein Dental, the U.S. dental business of Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s largest supplier of health solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The Solea laser is the first and only CO 2 laser FDA-cleared to cut hard, soft, and osseous tissue across the US.

“Adding Solea to the market has had a profound effect on dentistry, and we believe our new agreement with Henry Schein will do the same,” stated Michael Cataldo, CEO of Convergent Dental. “Henry Schein is a trusted leader in dental product and technology distribution and this new agreement will help us to provide dental practices nationwide with access to our revolutionary, reliably anesthesia-free laser.”

Known for enabling practitioners to work anesthesia-, blood-, and suture-free, as well as significantly reducing anxiety from procedures, creating better experiences for patients, Solea is dentistry’s number one selling all-tissue dental laser. Although developed with advanced science, the technology is simple to learn and use. With the virtual push of a button, practitioners can guide Solea back and forth between hard, soft, and osseous tissue by adjusting the pressure on its variable speed foot pedal.

“Henry Schein customers rely on us to provide unique products and solutions that save them time and enhance their practices,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, US Dental Distribution, Henry Schein, Inc. “This distribution agreement reinforces our commitment to helping dentists achieve maximum practice efficiency, so they can focus on patient care.”

