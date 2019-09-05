Generational Equity Advises Atlantic Refrigeration in Sale to Sunday River

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Atlantic Refrigeration of Hudson to Sunday River LLC. The acquisition closed July 31, 2019, and details were not disclosed.

Located in Hudson, Massachusetts, Atlantic Refrigeration of Hudson is a company dedicated to providing refrigeration & HVAC emergency service, preventative maintenance, design and installation to the commercial market. Family owned and professionally operated for almost 50 years, the company services commercial customers in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, specializing in convenience stores, fast food chains, property management groups, healthcare, education and cannabis industries. The company is committed to providing superior quality and best-in-class service to their customers.

Sunday River LLC is committed to finding and growing established businesses that provide value to their customers, partners and employees with the utmost integrity. Sunday River is an organization with entrepreneurial roots and a data-driven, long term approach.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region David Fergusson and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor Jeff Carignan and supported by Vice President Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Atlantic Refrigeration.

According to Carignan, “Both parties remained enthusiastic and motivated to obtain a mutually beneficial close, even with the diligence issues that arose. Respect and professionalism helped guide each party.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.