Schrödinger Announces Expansion of Multi-Target Research Collaboration with Takeda and Achievement of First Significant Preclinical Milestone in Lead Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger today announced the expansion of its multi-year, multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Takeda, as well as Schrödinger’s achievement of the first significant preclinical milestone for the collaboration’s most advanced program. The expansion increases the potential number of drug discovery programs that can be initiated under the collaboration and increases the cumulative value of potential future milestone payments that Schrödinger is eligible to receive per program.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Schrödinger’s discovery and translational team deploys the company’s highly advanced physics-based computational platform to discover novel, differentiated compounds. Schrödinger is taking the lead role in discovery and pharmacological characterization of the molecules, and has access to Takeda’s structural biology and therapeutic area expertise.

“ We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Takeda,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., Schrödinger’s Chief Biomedical Scientist. “ This successful collaboration shows what is possible when drug discovery researchers have access to the full power of Schrödinger’s computational platform and are able to accelerate molecules into key assays and disease models. We’re proud of our ability to deliver to Takeda advanced candidates to address challenging unmet medical needs.”

“ Schrödinger has been a strong strategic partner for Takeda and we have seen great progress on the programs loaded thus far,” said David Weitz, Head of Takeda California and Global Research Externalization. “ This mutually beneficial partnership capitalizes on the complementary strengths of both companies as well as the healthy, supportive spirit of collaboration that has been cultivated between the teams.”

Schrödinger has established partnerships with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world. The company’s pipeline includes both partnered and internal ongoing programs in indications such as fibrosis, oncology, diabetes, and inflammation.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger’s industry-leading computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design is deployed by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies worldwide. In addition to this substantial and growing global business, Schrödinger has built a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic. Schrödinger’s significant and ongoing investment in basic research continues to drive advances in its computational platform. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world. Visit schrodinger.com for more information.