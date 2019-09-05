OPAQ Teams with Ingram Micro and Cloud Harmonics  to Provide Cloud-Delivered Security-as-a-Service 

HERNDON, Va. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPAQ, the network security cloud company, and Ingram Micro Inc., the world's leading technology and supply chain service provider, today announced a global distribution agreement for the OPAQ cloud platform. As part of the agreement, Ingram Micro and Cloud Harmonics, an Ingram Micro company, will offer its vast global network of service providers, including VARs, MSPs and MSSPs access to the OPAQ cloud platform. Available now, OPAQ’s cloud platform is purpose-built for delivering Fortune 100-grade network security-as-a-service and hyperscale performance to organizations large and small.

Recognized as one of CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors, OPAQ is a game changer for organizations that need advanced network security, but struggle to acquire, staff and manage best-of-breed tools. OPAQ invented and patented a new approach that delivers Fortune-100 security-as-a-service from the cloud to protect an organization’s entire IT footprint including on and off premise endpoints, mobile devices, IoT, dynamic multi-cloud architectures, branch offices, and legacy platforms. The OPAQ Cloud enables solution providers to deliver robust network security services in a simple, cost-effective and flexible way to their customers, and to centrally manage them from a single cloud console.

“OPAQ expands our solutions portfolio, providing our channel partners with an enterprise grade security solution that is consumed as a service, and extends from the core to the edge,” said Eric Kohl, vice president, security, Ingram Micro.“Today’s solution providers and MSPs demand easy to use and effective tools to secure their customers’ networks. We are pleased to bring OPAQ to market with Cloud Harmonics, an Ingram Micro company, to bring new and emerging security technologies to our channel partners.”

“Ingram Micro’s global footprint and deep resources are making the OPAQ Cloud accessible overnight to service providers in the world’s top markets,” said Glenn C. Hazard, Chairman & CEO of OPAQ. “This strategic alliance gives Ingram Micro solution providers access to a fully integrated security-as-a-service platform designed to deliver enterprise-grade protection for any size customer without investing in security infrastructure. With the OPAQ cloud platform, solution providers can deliver high-demand, differentiated services and accelerate revenue growth.”

Availability

The OPAQ cloud platform is available immediately from Ingram Micro and Cloud Harmonics. Solution providers are encouraged to reach out to their Ingram Micro and/or Cloud Harmonics sales representative for more information.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About OPAQ

OPAQ is the premier network security cloud company. OPAQ’s cloud platform enables partners to deliver Fortune 100-grade security-as-a-service to enterprises on infrastructure purpose-built for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, service providers are equipped with a simplified ability to centrally monitor security performance and compliance maturity, generate reports, manage security infrastructure, and enforce policies – all through a single cloud console. This empowers OPAQ partners to grow revenue and margins, eliminate complexity and costs, and establish a competitive advantage that helps them attract and retain customers. Based in Northern Virginia, OPAQ is privately held and is funded by Greenspring Associates, Columbia Capital, Harmony Partners, and Zero-G, Inc. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.