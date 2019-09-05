NTT DATA Awarded $58 Million Contract by the U.S. Navy

HERNDON, VA.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Federal Government, a public sector division of NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced a five-year, $58 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy with engineering and logistics programs support for Commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC).

With a nearly 20-year existing relationship with COMSUBPAC, NTT DATA was selected to provide experienced, professional and highly technical support for fleet operations.

“The U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarines are among the most complex weapon systems ever built and require a competent and experienced technology workforce to safely operate and maintain the ships and their systems,” said Kevin Durkin, President, NTT DATA Federal Services. “Our highly skilled, specialized team has an average of 25 years of experience and continues to demonstrate the ability to adapt, respond and successfully support evolving mission requirements.”

With more than 50 years of government experience, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, and other public sector clients. To learn more about the company’s government capabilities, including application development, cybersecurity, data intelligence, end-user computing, infrastructure, modernization, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and more, visit NTT DATA’s website.

