Schrödinger Announces Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Deploy Advanced Computing Technology for Drug Discovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger today announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca to deploy Schrödinger’s advanced computing platform to help accelerate drug discovery efforts.

Schrödinger’s computational platform combines physics-based modeling and machine learning to enable chemists to predict the potency of a molecule binding to a target protein. This increases the likelihood that, when synthesized, compounds will have the correct properties required for further development and reduces the number of compounds that need to be synthesized.

Schrödinger’s platform will be used by AstraZeneca’s medicinal and computational chemists to help improve the design of compounds to identify potential new therapeutic candidates.

To ensure a comprehensive knowledge transfer, Schrödinger’s team will work closely and share best practices with AstraZeneca to help integrate the platform into their drug discovery workflow.

Garry Pairaudeau, Global Chemistry Lead, R&D, AstraZeneca, commented: “ Our strategic goal is to transform drug design using innovative digital technologies. In this collaboration with Schrödinger, we look forward to realizing the potential of predictive physics-based modeling and machine learning to help us deliver higher quality compounds more effectively.”

“ We are excited to launch this collaboration. AstraZeneca is a leader in embracing the potential of technology to reshape drug discovery, and we look forward to supporting them to deliver their vision for the future of drug design,” said Schrödinger CEO Ramy Farid, Ph.D.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger’s industry-leading computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design is deployed by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies worldwide. In addition to this substantial and growing global business, Schrödinger has built a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic. Schrödinger’s significant and ongoing investment in basic research continues to drive advances in its computational platform. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world. Visit schrodinger.com for more information.