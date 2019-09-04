Destra Announces Plans to Successfully Conclude Offering Engagement for Priority Income Fund

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Destra Capital Investments LLC (“Destra”) today announced that it plans to successfully conclude its engagement as “sub-wholesaler” for the Priority Income Fund (the “Fund”) through the end of its current authorized offering period, which will end on November 2, 2019. Destra was engaged by the Fund’s dealer manager, Provasi Capital Partners LP (“Provasi”), in May 2018 to act as sub-wholesaler.

“We are pleased to have successfully helped the Fund raise capital and continue to grow its shareholder base over the past year and half we were engaged to represent the Fund,” said James Yount, President of Destra Capital Investments LLC. “We wish the Fund and its team continued success in the future.”

About Destra Capital

Destra Capital connects financial advisors and their clients with innovative investment strategies, in uniquely positioned products from experienced asset managers. Destra takes the long view, setting goals to rise above fleeting market statistics toward the opportunity for long-term returns. Destra Capital Investments LLC is a member FINRA/SIPC.

Prior to November 2, 2019, inquiries regarding Priority Income Fund can be directed to Robert A. Watson, at Destra (rob.watson@destracapital.com | 877-855-3434).

After November 2, 2019, inquiries should be directed to Lindsey Harrison at 646-845-6059.

Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information relevant to an investment in the fund. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest or send money. To obtain a prospectus, please contact your investment representative or Destra Capital Investments LLC at 877.855.3434.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of Priority Income Fund, Inc. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the control of Priority Income Fund, Inc. and that Priority Income Fund, Inc. may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Priority Income Fund, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.