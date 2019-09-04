National Life Group Extends Strategic Partnership with NTT DATA to Accelerate Digital Transformation

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Life Group (National Life), one of the fastest growing life insurers in the U.S.1, today announced a five-year extension of the company’s partnership with NTT DATA, a leading global IT services provider, to accelerate digital transformation of the National Life IT system across security, applications and infrastructure.

The extension of the partnership between the two companies will continue National Life’s transformation journey, which includes people, process and technology, to improve the customer experience.

“Our focus on the customer remains a central theme of our strategy as our customer needs evolve over time. This partnership will continue to facilitate our digital transformation, while delivering a best-in-class customer experience,” said Nimesh Mehta, SVP and CIO, National Life. “NTT DATA has been integral in helping us establish solutions for our customers and employees over the last 15 years, and we look forward to a continued relationship that brings peace of mind and helps deliver our promises to our customers.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, National Life and NTT DATA will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of their strategic partnership with an event in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where both companies have offices. During the event, Mehta and Bob Pryor, CEO of NTT DATA Services, will present a donation to the North Texas Food Bank.

“National Life’s commitment to innovation, as well as dedication to ‘Do Good, Be Good, Make Good’ make them an ideal partner for NTT DATA,” said Scott McConnell, Divisional President, Insurance, NTT DATA Services. “Our successful 15-year partnership demonstrates how leveraging technology can deliver insights and solutions that have a meaningful outcome on business performance.”

About National Life Group

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vt., in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. Visit https://us.nttdata.com/en/ to learn more.

1 Fastest growing for life sales among all reporting life insurance companies from 2013-2018 with individual life sales of at least $50 mm in 2013 – LIMRA Sales Rankings, 2018

