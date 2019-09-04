beIN SPORTS Forges Strategic Content Agreement With Azteca America to Broadcast Spain's LaLiga Smartbank Matches

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beIN SPORTS today announced a content licensing agreement with U.S.-based Spanish-language broadcast network Azteca America. The licensing deal gives Azteca America the broadcast rights to the upcoming and highly-coveted 2019/2020 LaLiga Smartbank soccer season. Azteca America will also gain access to additional high-quality sports content produced specifically for the US Hispanic audience. This comes on the heels of the successful joint sales partnership between Azteca America and beIN SPORTS.

“The entire Azteca America team has been an important partner to beIN SPORTS and has made great strides in our recent growth,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “We’re excited to forge this agreement and further the reach of the highly-popular LaLiga Smartbank matches this season among Azteca America viewers.”

“We are extremely excited to be back in the business of live soccer by bringing our audience and advertisers the highly coveted La Liga Smartbank matches from our partners at beIN SPORTS. Our audience is passionate about fútbol and now Azteca America is providing greater access to world-class soccer,” said Craig A. Geller, Executive Vice President, HC2Network. “For our agency and advertising partners, this announcement furthers our commitment of providing unprecedented marketing initiatives with the combined beIN SPORTS and Azteca America joint selling partnership.”

Together, beIN SPORTS and Azteca America are breaking new ground in ways independent channels can scale and compete effectively with larger media companies.

For information on how to watch, please visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Social Media: Twitter: @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS; Facebook: beIN SPORTS HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/beINSportsUSA"USA; Instagram: @beINSPORTSUSA

For more about Azteca America, please visit https://www.aztecaamerica.com and follow on Twitter at @AztecaAmerica and Facebook at Azteca America.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis, boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), track & field, swimming, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com.

About Azteca America Network

Azteca America is a U.S.-based Spanish-language television network that engages viewers by creating unique, passionate and enlightening content that is relevant to the daily lives of its Hispanic audience. Wholly owned by HC2 Network Inc., a subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), Azteca America delivers an innovative lineup of shows and series from world-renowned third-party producers and distributors to ensure the finest programming for its audience. The media company provides tailored, multi-platform advertising solutions for clients seeking to reach the most dynamic consumer group in the country.