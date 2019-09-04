SiriusXM and FOX News Extend Broadcast Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiriusXM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) and FOX News Media today announced a new long-term agreement to continue to carry FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN) and FOX News Headlines 24/7. As part of the new agreement, FOX News On-Demand Audio will now be distributed via SiriusXM’s On-Demand platform and on Pandora as podcasts, making FNC’s top rated weekday primetime programs (5PM-12AM/ET) available to their more than 100 million subscribers and listeners.

In making the announcement, Jay Wallace, President and Executive Editor of FOX News and FOX Business Network said, “SiriusXM has been a valuable partner to FOX News Media and we are excited to extend our relationship beyond streaming, providing on-demand access of our powerful primetime lineup to millions of listeners across the country.”

The new agreement ensures all FOX News Media properties will continue to appear on SiriusXM designated channels, with FNC airing on Channel 114, FBN on Channel 113 and FOX News Headlines 24/7 on Channel 115. In addition, the audio of FNC’s top rated primetime lineup featuring The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, will be made available on-demand to SiriusXM subscribers and as podcasts to Pandora’s listeners starting in September.

SiriusXM subscribers will continue to have access to FNC programming through the SiriusXM App on smart phones and other connected devices. Additionally, FOX News will continue to produce FOX News Headlines 24/7 channel exclusively for SiriusXM, available on satellite and streaming platforms.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct to consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. Currently the number one rated cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.