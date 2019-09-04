Air Canada Cargo Goes Live with RTS Foresight as Their Revenue Planning and Sales Budgeting Solution

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revenue Technology Services (RTS) is pleased to announce that Air Canada, the largest airline of Canada by fleet size and passengers and cargo carried, has gone live with the RTS Foresight solution in the cargo division.

Air Canada Cargo has completed the implementation of our revenue planning and sales budgeting solution, Foresight. Foresight considers schedules, capacity, demand, routes, equipment characteristics and shipment characteristics to find the value of schedules, set annual revenue targets for the air cargo organization along with sales target and tracking for the sales team at flight, origin-destination and market level. With this, Air Canada Cargo joins the growing cargo community here at Revenue Technology Services. This also reflects the thought leadership demonstrated by both of the companies to jolt the normal standards and make drastic improvements to how air cargo is managed in the industry.

President of RTS, Raja Kasilingam states, “We are proud to partner with Air Canada Cargo in implementing the industry’s first automated revenue planning and sales budgeting solution. With this, RTS becomes the first vendor to offer a full end to end marketing and planning solution that covers business functions such as schedule evaluation, revenue planning, sales budgeting, contract and spot rates negotiation, and revenue management.” Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President for Revenue Technology Services, chimed in, “We are super pleased that Air Canada Cargo picked Foresight to automate revenue planning and sales budgeting. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with them.”

Matthieu Casey, Director, Cargo Revenue Management and Business Strategy of Air Canada, added, “I’m thrilled to have partnered with RTS in our continuous pursuit to optimize our revenue and capacity utilization. RTS Foresight provides us with the ability to efficiently plan, forecast and enhance profitability in an agile way and provides further insight into multiple network opportunities, enabling us to unlock additional network value from our existing schedule touching all 6 continents.”

About RTS: Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services that help our customers to increase their margins, improve their customer experience, enhance productivity of their employees, and support their growth. RTS is aimed at the Airline, Cruise Ferry, Rail and Coach verticals that include analytics, software solutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities, technology services and IT development support. RTS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in London-UK, Cape Town-South Africa and Chandigarh- India. To learn more about RTS, please visit www.rtscorp.com

About Air Canada: Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media.