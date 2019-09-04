Edmit Partners with NFP to Provide Millions of Employees of NFP Clients Special Access to College Financial Planning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmit, an award-winning provider of software, online tools and advice to help families make smarter college financial decisions, announced today that they have forged a partnership with NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant. The partnership will provide NFP clients with special access to Edmit’s online tools and human advisors, in order to help families select the school with the greatest ROI for their college-bound students.

"College costs contribute a large share of the financial stress burdening today’s workforce and their families. At the heart of what we do when considering innovative partnerships is to help improve the lives of individuals mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. We partnered with Edmit to offer a much needed employee benefit - supporting families in making smarter college financial choices that nurture their overall financial well-being," said NFP’s Head of Innovation Mark Rieder.

Effective today, special access to Edmit Plus is now available to NFP brokers representing over 50,000 corporate clients across the country. By aligning with NFP, Edmit’s leadership is eager to further the company’s mission of helping families early on in the college search process to determine which schools offer the best value, understand how to sustainably pay for tuition through a combination of financial aid, scholarships, loans and work study, and how to set students up for success beyond their college years. Edmit is a great complement to student loan repayment benefits, such as Peanut Butter, covering a wider employee population with higher education financial wellness benefits.

“Edmit is thrilled to work with NFP to offer special pricing to thousands of their clients’ employees nationwide,” said Nick Ducoff, CEO of Edmit. “There is a great need among families for tools and guidance in assisting their college-bound children and grandchildren in making the best higher education choices possible. Their ultimate goal is to pursue the best value return throughout their child or grandchild’s college years and well into their future in the workforce. By making Edmit’s offering easily available, NFP will help employers meet an unmet need of a wide base of employees.”

Edmit worked with NFP to conduct focus groups in locations across the country including Austin, New Orleans, and other cities across the Mid-Atlantic. Members of the focus groups highlighted having access to Edmit as a competitive advantage for employers, given the student debt crisis facing today’s workforce. They also discussed the benefit of Edmit’s college money management tools as a way to address a desperate need in today’s society: the prevention of over-borrowing as opposed to student loan remediation.

A full breakdown of what Edmit offers NFP’s clients:

Personalized Advice: Decision support tools and a human touch to help navigate this major emotional financial decision

Decision support tools and a human touch to help navigate this major emotional financial decision Learning Center: Extensive guides, lists, and resources related to paying for college

Extensive guides, lists, and resources related to paying for college Software: Personalized aid and scholarship estimates, calculators, and college recommendations

The information provided from Edmit allows a deeper dive into members personalized “financial fit scores.” Edmit will also calculate helpful estimates of the costs, potential earnings outcomes, and affordability associated with each college.

About Edmit

Edmit was launched in 2017. The Company was founded by former university administrators to create true price and value transparency for college-bound students. Edmit aims to help these students and their families better evaluate their options and make well-informed decisions about their college investment. Edmit’s proprietary software calculates tuition estimates that are personalized to the student, and offers a financial fit score that takes into account a college’s affordability, value, and post-graduation earnings. For more information about Edmit, visit www.edmit.me.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing customized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,400 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 7th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best’s Review). Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.