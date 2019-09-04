Contemporary Pediatrics® Partners With Society for Physician Assistants in Pediatrics

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform of relevant clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare providers, announces its partnership with the Society for Physician Assistants in Pediatrics (SPAP), a nonprofit specialty organization of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

“Together with the SPAP, we look forward to educating and improving the quality of health care for the pediatric field,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™. “We are forever amazed at the level of passion pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare providers have for their field and collaborating with SPAP will create great opportunities for growth and development.”

SPAP consists of physician assistants and physician assistant residents and students, as well as affiliate and associate individuals who share an interest in the art of pediatric medicine. SPAP’s mission is to improve the health care of children by supporting PAs and healthcare teams that provide cost effective, quality care to pediatric patients and by promoting a network for communication, including research and education between providers dedicated to the well-being of children. SPAP will advocate for pediatric patients and their caregivers as well as PAs and other medical providers that care for children.

“SPAP is pleased to partner with Contemporary Pediatrics® to continue to provide our members with novel and current evidence based information to enhance their abilities to provide excellent care to our pediatric patients,” said Courtney Bishop, president of SPAP. "Contemporary Pediatrics® is a wonderful resource and tool that benefits our members!”

Contemporary Pediatrics® and SPAP will work together to produce and share exclusive digital content.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted and practical information to enhance their care of children. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies and sensible practice management tips that pediatricians can apply immediately. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.