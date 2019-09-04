NRGene Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRGene, a leading artificial intelligence (AI), genomic solutions company, announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an Advanced Technology Partner. The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation is the highest tier for APN Technology Partners. This achievement underscores NRGene’s mission to provide the power of genomic solutions to leading agriculture breeding companies to improve yields for the world’s food and biomaterials.

“With global challenges such as population growth and climate change, companies must learn to grow more with fewer resources,” said Guy Kol, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, NRGene. “By leveraging the power of AWS, we can provide services like whole genome analysis in almost real-time in a secure and cost-efficient manner.”

NRGene provides turn-key solutions to support new and existing plant breeding programs, aimed to maximize crop yield for commercial companies. The company’s portfolio relies on cloud-based big-data and AI solutions.

“From the very beginning, we understood that advanced cloud services will serve as the best solutions for our customers,” adds Kol. “AWS’s flexible, globally-accessible, pay-as-you-go applications perfectly complement NRGene’s solutions, which require the efficient process of vast amounts of data.”

Joining the APN builds on an existing relationship between NRGene and AWS. NRGene has been leveraging AWS to provide cloud services tailored to the needs of commercial companies looking to improve their agricultural products.

Joining the APN as an Advanced Technology Partner is part of NRGene’s commitment to help customers get advanced programs up and running quickly and easily through SaaS-delivered solutions.

For more information on NRGene’s cloud-based services, visit www.nrgene.com

About NRGene

NRGene is an AI genomics company that provides turn-key solutions to leading commercial companies that practice plant breeding. Using advanced algorithmics and extensive proprietary databases, we empower plant breeders to reach their full potential by achieving stronger and more productive yields in record time. NRGene’s tools have already been employed by some of the leading agribiotech companies worldwide, as well as the most influential research teams in academia. For more information, please visit www.nrgene.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.