 Chargeurs Kicks Off New Partnership With Parsons School of Design During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demonstrating its commitment to US fashion, education and culture, Chargeurs today announced that it is launching a partnership with The New School’s Parsons School of Design during New York Fashion Week. To initiate the partnership, Chargeurs will host the 2019 MFA Fashion and Design Society designers’ work at its new Future of Fashion Gallery in the Chelsea Arts Tower, where the final collections will be exhibited from September 5 through September 11.

“We envisioned our new space in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood as a fashion innovation gallery to exhibit the latest in fashion, art and technology, and we therefore couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Parsons to showcase the strong emerging talent of their extraordinary designers,” said Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and CEO of Chargeurs. Angela Chan, Managing Director and President of the company’s Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies division, added, “Chargeurs and Parsons share a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation in fashion, and we look forward to further opportunities to partner with Parsons and help cultivate the next generation of talent.”

“We are so grateful to Chargeurs for this outstanding space, and for providing our graduate designers an arena to present their designs during New York Fashion Week,” said Shelley Fox, Donna Karan Professor of Fashion and Director of the MFA Fashion and Design Society program at Parsons. “Ensuring our designers know how to position their work within the market is a core part of our program, and this exhibition is an enormous opportunity for our graduates to share their vision and skills with press, buyers, stylists and other industry insiders, as well as with recruiters.”

Immediately following the Parsons exhibition during New York Fashion Week, Chargeurs will begin transforming its new space in the Chelsea Arts Tower. The company will unveil its official New York Future of Fashion Gallery and headquarters in the building in the spring of 2020.

Chargeurs’ partnership with Parsons is one of the company’s many philanthropic initiatives in the US this year. Chargeurs Foundation is currently serving as lead sponsor of the Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, where it also provided support for the Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving exhibit earlier in the year. The company, which works with hundreds of leading brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, Ralph Lauren and Uniqlo, regularly provides support for design schools and museums all over the world, notably through Chargeurs Creative Collection.

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world’s leading menswear and womenswear brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs employs over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.

ABOUT THE CHARGEURS FOUNDATION

Created in the summer of 2018, the Chargeurs Foundation is a core component of Chargeurs’ philanthropic DNA. Keenly aware of the societal role it plays across 90 countries, Chargeurs has established its own foundation to strengthen its numerous commitments and activities to promote access to culture, health and education for the greatest number of people, as well as fostering intercultural dialogue. The Foundation selects meticulously and passionately high-quality projects with exceptional profiles. By helping to foster the Group’s values through its commitment, Chargeurs Foundation is turning out to be a key component of sustainable competitiveness that is boosted and developed by Chargeurs on a daily basis.