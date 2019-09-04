Naf Naf Grill Expands Franchise Program with Four New Franchise Groups

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naf Naf, the rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant concept, is expanding its franchise program with four prominent new franchise groups signed this summer. These deals will expand Naf Naf locations across Chicagoland and to new states, Tennessee and Iowa, bringing their total franchise agreements to 35.

“We are ecstatic that shortly after launching our franchise program we have quickly doubled the size of our company,” said Paul Damico, CEO of Naf Naf. “It’s incredibly important for us to continue to grow our franchising program throughout the country with strong operators so we can share our great Middle Eastern cuisine and hospitality with even more guests.”

In total, the franchise program is welcoming four new strategic groups to the Naf family:

Nick Ibrahim – NBMM Holdings LLC

Nick Ibrahim, of NBMM Holding LLC, signed a 10-store deal to open locations in Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Prior to joining the Naf Naf franchise program, Lebanese-born Ibrahim worked as CIO of Ruby Tuesday’s.

Jwalit Patel, John Tourville, and Ketan Patel

Jwalit Patel, John Tourville, and Ketan Patel signed a five-store deal for restaurants in the Chicagoland area. The group has extensive franchise experience across a variety of brands.

Krishna Patel and Rashmi (Sim) Patel

Krishna Patel and Rashmi (Sim) Patel signed a seven-store deal for Central Illinois and Iowa. Their group currently owns 19 Dunkin Donuts stores in Central Illinois and Iowa.

Devarshi Patel, Riya Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Paulomi Shah, and Jose Arteaga

The group currently owns 17 Dunkin Donuts and three McAlister’s Delis in Northern Illinois and Northwest and Southern Indiana. They signed a three-store deal to build Naf Naf locations in Northwest Indiana.

These four major group announcements come on the heels of Naf Naf’s official franchise program announcement and the first franchise deal with 316 Investments in June. Earlier this summer, 316 Investments, through its affiliate Fan the Flame LLC, announced a ten-store deal that would expand Naf Naf stores to the cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington, Lafayette and Fort Wayne over the next few years.

For more information about becoming a Naf Naf franchisee, visit nafnafgrill.com/franchise or reach out via email at franchise@nafnafgrill.com.

ABOUT NAF NAF MIDDLE EASTERN GRILL

Naf Naf was founded in 2009 and is the premium destination for fresh, authentic Middle Eastern food. Oven baked pitas, hand cut salads and freshly prepared sauces all serve as an accompaniment to award-winning shawarma and falafel. Naf Naf is a fast-casual restaurant with 37 locations (Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin) and more under development. Naf Naf has received industry acclaim, being named one of the top 40 hottest startup fast causal restaurants by QSR Magazine, a Top 100 Movers and Shakers by Fast Casual for three years in a row, and a 2016 Hot Concept by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, please visit http://www.nafnafgrill.com and to learn more about franchising opportunities at https://nafnafgrill.com/franchise.

