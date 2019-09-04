MOD Pizza – America’s Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain – Announces Exclusive Delivery Partnership With DoorDash

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) today announced nationwide delivery in partnership with DoorDash. MOD customers are now able to create their own pizzas and salads – any toppings, one price – with the added convenience of on-demand delivery through DoorDash, from 375 participating MOD locations. The new partnership launches just in time for National Cheese Pizza Day (Thursday, September 5, 2019) and to celebrate, first-time MOD Pizza orders made with DoorDash will include $0 delivery fees* through September 8, 2019.

“We’ve approached delivery with a deliberate and thoughtful focus on our customer, building on our commitment to provide a very positive MOD experience both on and off premise. As we tested this channel, it was clear that our customers craved more access and greater convenience to MOD,” said Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO, MOD Pizza. “As we continue to bring MOD to new communities across the U.S., it was important to align with the leading platform for door-to-door delivery, and we’ve found a fantastic partner in DoorDash.”

Approximately 85-percent of company and franchise MOD locations are available on DoorDash - a number the company expects to increase over the next few months. MOD currently has 455 locations system-wide in 28 states and the United Kingdom.

“We’re honored to have been selected as the exclusive delivery partner for MOD Pizza and to provide nationwide customers with more access to their favorite artisan-style pizzas and salads,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. “DoorDash’s extensive geographic coverage makes us a great partner to enhance MOD Pizza’s trajectory as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country.”

Customers can receive $0 delivery fees on their first MOD Pizza delivery when they order within the DoorDash platform at www.DoorDash.com or download the app for Android or iOS.

*Valid only on first-time orders from MOD Pizza on DoorDash. Offer valid through September 8, 2019. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in the United States. Valid at participating locations only. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 455+ locations system-wide in 28 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com