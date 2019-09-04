Ervin Cohen & Jessup Renews Headquarters Lease in Beverly Hills, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, Beverly Hills’ premier full-service business law firm, announced today it will move even higher up in its position above Beverly Hills under a long-term deal linked with new landlord Douglas Emmett.

The Firm was weighing a move to Century City when its existing lease expires in 2021. Instead, the Firm has committed to move into 32,500 square feet of soon to be completely rebuilt space encompassing the building’s top two floors while retaining its top building signage overlooking Wilshire Boulevard, and remain in Beverly Hills through 2037, said Barry MacNaughton, the firm’s Co-Managing Partner.

“Given our expansive growth in recent years, we require updated offices that are efficient from a space-planning perspective, support technological advancements and better service our clientele,” said MacNaughton. “Additionally, we have placed an emphasis on conference and collaborative spaces. We’re pleased to remain at a great location in a building bearing our Firm name, a position commensurate with our continued growth and standing in the Los Angeles legal community.”

MacNaughton added that he appreciates that Douglas Emmett representatives structured a deal that appealed to the city’s largest law firm and keeps it in its current building location. The firm’s tradition of community involvement dates back to its formation in 1953. In 2016, Ervin Cohen & Jessup became the first law firm to be nominated for the city’s Will Rogers Award for local businesses that have positively impacted the community.

Officials at Douglas Emmett expressed their excitement at keeping the Firm in the building. “Douglas Emmett recently acquired 9401 Wilshire Boulevard and will soon complete a multi-million dollar building upgrade to ensure that its tenant's experience matches the quality of the iconic Beverly Hills Triangle location,” said Andrew Goodman, Douglas Emmett’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Leasing. “We are thrilled that Ervin Cohen & Jessup shares our commitment to 9401 Wilshire and Beverly Hills, and we are proud to cement a long-term relationship with such a valued customer.”

“It was an honor representing Ervin Cohen & Jessup, the most prestigious and oldest law firm in Beverly Hills,” said Jonathan Larsen, Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young, who represented the law firm in the deal. “The exhaustive search for new office space in the region provided critical leverage to obtain a transaction locking in a deal that positions the Firm for its continued growth and success.”

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, estate planning, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.