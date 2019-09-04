STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Asian Eye Institute

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced that it has entered a strategic alliance with Asian Eye Institute, an eye care group with nine locations in the Philippines.

“‘Amazing’, ‘Wow’, ‘It’s so clear’, and ‘I am so happy’ are the words I often hear after performing the Visian® EVO ICL procedure and I am confident and proud to partner with STAAR in offering the EVO family of lenses to my patients,” said Dr. Robert “Bobby” Edward Ang, M.D., senior consultant and Head of Cornea and Refractive Surgery Services at Asian Eye Institute. “Patient reactions to their new EVO lenses always give me a big smile. It’s truly remarkable that EVO can deliver such outstanding results very consistently. Even if a patient has low to moderate refractive error and is qualified for Lasik, PRK or SMILE, I can present the patient an option for outstanding quality vision with the ICL and without removing tissue from the cornea and risking ectasia. Thin corneas, suspicious topographies, and high refractive errors are also no longer a hindrance to giving a patient great vision with the implantable Collamer lens. Not many products can make a doctor feel this way.”

Asian Eye Institute was founded in 2001 and has 18 medical doctors, two specialist optometrists, and more than 30 staff optometrists on staff across its nine locations.

“Dr. Bobby Ang and the Asian Eye Institute are renowned for their high level of patient care and extensive research within the field of Ophthalmology,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Asian countries, such as the Philippines, are among the hardest hit by the explosive growth in myopia and, in particular, progressive high myopia that can lead to more serious eye disease such as glaucoma and retinal detachment. The ICL is an excellent option for these, and many other, patients with a wide range of vision correction needs who also seek independence from disposable contact lenses and glasses. Dr. Ang was recognized by The Ophthalmologist on the 2018 Power List 100, which features top innovators in the field of Ophthalmology. He has also conducted important research relating to the ICL, having presented his work at STAAR’s annual Experts Meetings during the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Congress. The Asian Eye Institute and Dr. Ang have demonstrated their commitment to vision care excellence and delighting patients for almost two decades. We are thrilled to expand our partnership through a new Strategic Alliance Agreement.”

Myopia (nearsightedness) is the need for distance vision correction. EVO, also known as the Implantable Collamer Lens, is an additive lens implant that can help correct myopia. Unlike other procedures, the EVO procedure does not remove corneal tissue but works in harmony with the natural eye. EVO rests behind the iris and is biocompatible. 99.4% of patients in a Patient Registry said they would have the ICL procedure again.1

1Patient Registry data on file.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL”, which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

About Asian Eye Institute

Asian Eye Institute is a world-class eye facility that puts the Philippines on the map of quality eye care. Established in 2001, the Institute is at the forefront of efforts to make breakthrough technologies for eye care treatment available to all patients. It serves 60,000 local and foreign patients annually. Asian Eye’s commitment to quality care and excellent service has been recognized by prestigious international organizations. It is ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 triple- certified, and has received Platinum-level international healthcare accreditation by Accreditation Canada International. It is also a 6-time winner of the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Award in the Eye Center category. Dr. Robert Edward Ang is a senior consultant and Head of Cornea and Refractive Surgery Services at the Asian Eye Institute. Dr. Ang’s drive for ophthalmic technology advancement and innovation has been recognized and his team strives to continue helping people to improve their vision, so they can enjoy the beauty of the world and lead productive lives. For more information, please visit the institute’s website at www.asianeyeinstitute.com

ATTENTION:

For Physicians: Please reference the Visian ICL Product Information for a complete listing of indications, warnings, and precautions.

For Patients: Before considering Visian ICL surgery you should talk with your eye care professional about Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications.